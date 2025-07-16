Governor vows to resolve DI Khan problems, criticizes government for obstruction

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 16 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that resolving the issues of Dera Ismail Khan is among his top priorities, stressing that the problems of the region are personal to him.

“My life and death are with the people of Dera Ismail Khan,” said during a meeting with the Gomal Officers Association Peshawar, a delegation of retired officers hailing from D.I. Khan.

The delegation was led by former PDA Director Javed Iqbal Anjum and included former Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology Dr. Azam Farooq, Pharmacy Director Dr. Jaleel Anwar, ex-Additional DG Health Dr. Faheem, former District Officer Family Planning Habib-ur-Rehman Sandeela, and PIA Unity leader Mehbob Khalid Baloch.

Governor Kundi highlighted the power load-shedding across the province, noting that WAPDA officials blame low recovery rates in the region as the main cause.

He added that the federal government is working on a policy to base electricity supply and load-shedding on transformer-level recovery instead of feeder-level.

He further revealed that out of 24,000 sanctioned posts in WAPDA, around 14,000 are vacant, which hampers efficient service delivery.

The Governor has urged the federal government to fill these vacancies promptly.

Touching on healthcare development, Governor Kundi expressed concern over provincial government interference in establishing a hospital on federal land in DI Khan.

He criticized the provincial authorities for rejecting an offer by Indus Hospital to build a facility in Peshawar.

He also announced efforts to establish a branch of Edwardes College in DI. Khan and emphasized the importance of expanding technical education.

Discussions are underway with NAVTTC’s chairperson to sign an MoU for providing technical training to the children of martyred police and army personnel, he added.

On infrastructure, the Governor addressed delays in the Chashma Lift Canal project due to technical reasons but said proposals have been submitted to complete it in six phases.

He also pointed to obstacles created by the provincial government in the Section 4 process for the DI. Khan Airport, despite the legal framework now being in place.

He reiterated his commitment to launching the international airport at the earliest.

Regarding gas issues, the Governor criticized the provincial administration for removing a newly installed TBS (Town Border Station) intended to supply gas to Korai and Kotla Syedan areas, causing a loss of Rs. 20 million.

“When the provincial government deliberately halts development projects in DI. Khan, what else can we call it other than hostility towards the region?” he remarked.