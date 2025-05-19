Governor vows reforms in education sector

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 19 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized that progress was not possible without reforms in the education sector and pointed out the provincial government’s a role in deterioration of the sector.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders and teachers from Lower Dir on the occasion of Public Day here at Governor House.

The delegation included PPP Provincial General Secretary Shuja Khanzada, also known as Shazi Khan, and Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati. The delegation was led by teachers’ representative Muslim Khan.

During the meeting, teachers briefed the Governor on the challenges facing the education sector and presented their demands.

Governor Kundi assured the delegation that all legitimate issues would be addressed on a priority basis.

He highlighted that since assuming office, he has been holding Open Days every ten days to provide citizens a direct platform to voice their concerns.

He pointed out that despite the 18th Amendment devolving many powers to the provinces, efforts were ongoing within available resources to address public problems effectively.

Referring to the recent Kohistan scandal, the Governor said it has exposed several flaws in the administrative system and called for urgent reforms.

He further stated that PPP’s Members of Provincial Assembly would raise the teachers’ concerns vocally on the assembly floor.

The Governor also raised critical issues including the closure of government schools in the merged districts, allegations of exam papers being solved in ministers’ houses, and the termination of 16,000 other employees.

They signaled their intention to participate in the “Save the Province” protest on May 26, warning that if their demands remain unaddressed, they would expand the scope of their protest.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the Peoples Students Federation (PSF) that their genuine demands would be addressed as soon as possible.

The PSF delegation, led by Hifzan Khan, Babar Khalil, Wajahatullah, and Muaz Ahmad, met with the Governor to present their concerns, particularly emphasizing the need to resolve issues related to the KP PSF cabinet.

The Governor acknowledged the importance of student representation and active participation in democratic processes, and assured the delegation of his full support in resolving the matter promptly.