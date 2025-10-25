Governor visits Peshawar’s Namak Mandi, pledges support for business community

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 25 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited Peshawar’s historic Namak Mandi business hub on Saturday and vowed support for business community.

He received a warm welcome from the Grand Traders Alliance, Peoples Business Forum leaders, and local traders. The Governor was greeted with flower garlands, rose petals, and enthusiastic slogans in his favor.

Addressing a reception hosted by the Grand Traders Alliance, Governor Kundi said that the business community plays a vital role in the province’s development and in strengthening the national economy.

“Namak Mandi is not only a symbol of Peshawar but represents Pakistan’s vibrant identity to the world,” he remarked.

He emphasized that collective effort and unity were essential for progress, saying, “No individual can achieve change alone; all stakeholders, including provincial and federal governments, must work sincerely for betterment.”

Governor Kundi informed the gathering that instructions had already been issued to the General Manager of Sui Gas regarding the traders’ complaints about gas supply issues in Namak Mandi.

He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting the province’s soft image, saying that a recent conference at the Governor’s House hosted around 800 business leaders from across Pakistan to discuss investment and development opportunities.

“The doors of the Governor’s House are open to the public. I will continue striving to serve the people of this province to the best of my ability,” he said, adding that the country’s entrepreneurs and youth must play a responsible role in countering anti-state narratives.

Trader representatives, including Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Junaid Altaf, as well as leaders from the Peoples Business Forum, Jamiat Business Forum, Malgari Tajiran, Tahaffuz-e-Naujawanan, Pakistan Restaurants Association, Hotels Association, Gems & Jewellers Association, All Shoemakers Association, and Sarafa Association, expressed gratitude for the Governor’s visit.

They praised Governor Kundi’s public-oriented leadership, saying his actions reflected the vision of Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

They also extended appreciation to President Asif Ali Zardari for appointing Faisal Karim Kundi as Governor.