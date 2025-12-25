Governor visits mausoleum of Quaid

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP): Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited Mazar-e-Quaid on Thursday to pay homage to father-of-the-nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

During the visit, the Governor laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha, said a news release.

Special prayers were also offered for the security, progress, and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Kamran Khan Tessori recorded his remarks in the visitors’ book, expressing his commitment to follow the thoughts, principles, and ideals of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s vision continues to serve as a guiding force for the nation.

Extending greetings to the people of the country, the Governor congratulated the entire nation on the birth anniversary of the founder-of-the-nation and reaffirmed the resolve to work for a strong and prosperous country in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s teachings.