Governor urges officers to play role for ending nepotism from society

QUETTA, Jun 30 (APP):Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday urged government officers that they would play a key role in eliminating nepotism from the society for the sake of good governance.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of twenty-five officers under training of Mid-Career Course Management led by Director General Balochistan Civil Service Academy Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Jamali at the Governor House Quetta.

Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Muhammad Sohail and Zulfiqar Ali were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the governor said that capable and honest government officers are highly valued in the eyes of their department and the public.

He said that is very important to maintain one’s dignity while performing duties and to stand firm against unnecessary pressure, for the sake of good governance, the bureaucracy itself is held to a high standard, it is commendable that the training not only includes administrative duties but also emphasizes on etiquette, dressing and especially public dealing.

He said that this capacity building training would undoubtedly have a positive impact on the personal and professional lives of all the officers under training.

In response to a question, Governor Mandokhel said that government officers could play a key role in eliminating nepotism from the society.

He said that officers have a big responsibility in becoming the voice of the silent majority of the society, you could reduce the problems being faced by the people through utilizing your professional skills.

Finally, the governor was presented with a commemorative shield by the Balochistan Civil Service Academy.