Governor urges mothers to encourage daughters to pursue their career

KARACHI, Oct 29 (APP): Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has urged mothers to encourage their daughters to pursue their chosen fields even after their marriage.

This he said while speaking at a women’s festival organized by PINKtober, an NGO working for awareness about breast cancer.

“It is a reality that after marriage the girls are expected to only look after their homes as a housewife and leave behind their professional degrees and aspirations for the future”, he observed.

Governor Sindh said that this trend is depriving girls to contribute towards national economy. “Their degrees and higher education are wasted as they are not allowed to work in their chosen fields after getting married”, he opined.

He said that despite all odds and hurdles the women in Pakistan are performing brilliantly in every walk of life with distinction. “From politics to business, civil service to sports and social work to armed force, their contributions are not less than men”, he added.

He said that NGOs play a vital role in the social sector and their contributions especially in health and education are immensely important for the provision of better facilities to the masses especially the poor and downtrodden, he remarked.

The Governor said that lack of awareness about breast cancer was the root cause of deaths from this disease, which was higher as compared with other Asian countries, “These deaths can be prevented with timely diagnosis and mammography”, he added.

He lauded PINKtober and its head Shama Rashid for setting a record for making a cancer symbol pink ribbon with the help of 5,000 cupcakes and said that Governor House would support any initiative aimed at inclusiveness and integration of our women in nation-building activities.

Shama Rashid head of PINKtober thanked the Governor for attending this event to encourage women especially cancer patients.

She also informed the Governor about the workings of her organization and its plans.