Governor urges elected parliamentarians to fulfill duties to meet expectation of public

QUETTA, May 15 (APP):Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday said that in view of public service, elected parliamentarians and representatives of local bodies have a responsibility to fulfill their duties to meet the expectations of the people.

He said this while talking to National Party (NP)’s Chief and former Chief Minister Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch called on him at the Governor House Quetta

On this occasion, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that bridging the gap between urban and rural life is a major challenge in developing countries but in the context of Balochistan, we are backward in both respects.

He said that to overcome this two-pronged challenge, we urgently need serious efforts, especially a long-term comprehensive strategy which strengthens the infrastructure in remote and backward districts, provides basic amenities and meets the human needs of the near future, on the basis of which collective development, prosperity and equality can be made possible.

He said that we must work together to strengthen every link at the district and union council levels ensuring that every individual, every area and every district of Balochistan province could thrive as the current government believes in a balanced and equitable development.

This includes access to quality education, healthcare, clean water supply and economic development opportunities in remote areas, he said.

He said that we could harness the power of modern technology, scientific innovation and collective action to accelerate the pace of development and create a more equitable society.

Through joint efforts, we could lay the foundation for a bright future where everyone can reach their full potential, he said.