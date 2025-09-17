Governor Tessori visits Pakistan House in Beijing

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Sep 17 (APP):Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, is currently in China, paid a visit to Pakistan House in Beijing, where he was warmly received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, along with members of the diplomatic staff.

Governor Sindh held detailed discussions regarding the issues faced by the Pakistani community in China, particularly students.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi also hosted a luncheon in honor of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, which was attended by officials from the Pakistani Embassy as well as Chinese dignitaries. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori expressed gratitude to all participants for their presence and appreciated the efforts of the Embassy towards the welfare of the Pakistani community.

During the visit, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also recorded his remarks in the guestbook of Pakistan House. He wrote that Pakistan-China relations are growing stronger with time, and that political, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations continue to improve.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said that the Embassy regularly engages with Chinese investors and industrialists to highlight new opportunities for investment in Pakistan and to promote Pakistani products. He further emphasized that China remains a key trading partner of Pakistan and that there is a need to further strengthen the economic ties between both countries.

The visit of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori to Pakistan House was aimed at further promoting trade and cultural relations between Pakistan and China, with expectations of continued support from the diplomatic mission.