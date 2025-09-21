Governor Tessori tributes security forces on successful operation

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Sep 21 (APP): Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against Indian-sponsored Khawarij in Dera Ismail Khan.

Governor Sindh stated that by foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy, the security forces once again proved that there is no room for terrorism on the soil of Pakistan.

He further said that the entire nation takes pride in the successful action against Indian-sponsored elements. A strong response will be given on every front against the Khawarij, and the nation stands united in the war against terrorism.

Highlighting the sacrifices of the security forces as unforgettable, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that the fate of the enemy’s agents will be disgraceful, and the people of Pakistan are united at every step for the defense of their homeland.