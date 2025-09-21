Sunday, September 21, 2025
HomeDomesticGovernor Tessori tributes security forces on successful operation
Domestic

Governor Tessori tributes security forces on successful operation

9
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Sep 21 (APP): Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against Indian-sponsored Khawarij in Dera Ismail Khan.
Governor Sindh stated that by foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy, the security forces once again proved that there is no room for terrorism on the soil of Pakistan.
He further said that the entire nation takes pride in the successful action against Indian-sponsored elements. A strong response will be given on every front against the Khawarij, and the nation stands united in the war against terrorism.
Highlighting the sacrifices of the security forces as unforgettable, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that the fate of the enemy’s agents will be disgraceful, and the people of Pakistan are united at every step for the defense of their homeland.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan