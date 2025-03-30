Governor Tessori to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Governor House

KARACHI, Mar 30 (APP):Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori along with the Consul Generals of Islamic countries and other guests will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Governor House on Monday.
