Governor Tessori terms abrupt release of heavy flood flows to Pakistan as Indian water terrorism

KARACHI, Aug 27 (APP):Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, terming the Indian act of abruptly releasing heavy flood flows into Pakistani rivers as “water terrorism”, on Wednesday stressed that the United Nations should take immediate notice of this open hostility endangering millions of innocent lives.

Pakistan is already suffering from torrential outbursts and devastating floods as recent rains have claimed hundreds of lives, left thousands injured, and destroyed thousands of homes, while India’s move is worsening the crisis, the Governor said while speaking to the media at Governor House Karachi, along with senior MQM Pakistan leader Anees Qaimkhani and others.

Condemning and calling the Indian decision as an act of “open hostility” that has endangered innocent lives, Kamran Tessori argued that India’s “water terrorism” has caused flooding in the Chenab and Ravi rivers, and its impact will soon be felt at Kotri Barrage in Sindh and other downstream areas.

The Governor, in a statement issued here, also urged the United Nations to take immediate notice of India’s inhuman actions, saying that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already lost his moral war in the region and that Pakistan will never accept such acts of water terrorism.

“The people and institutions of Pakistan will stand united against this water terrorism, and every possible step is being taken to support the flood victims,” he maintained.

Kamran Tessori requested scholars and the public to offer special prayers for those affected by the floods and India’s water terrorism. He appealed to philanthropists and well-to-do individuals to reach out to flood-hit areas and extend assistance to the affected families.