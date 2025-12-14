Governor Tessori contacts Australian Envoy, expresses condolences over Sydney Incident

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 14 (APP):Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, contacted Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Timothy Kane, via telephone and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident that occurred in Sydney.

The Governor said that in this moment of grief, every Pakistani stands in solidarity with the people of Australia and extends heartfelt sympathy to the affected families. He conveyed his profound condolences for those who lost their lives or were injured in the incident.

Governor Tessori also paid tribute to the bravery of a courageous Muslim citizen who risked his own life to save many precious lives, calling it a remarkable example of humanity. He added that such brave individuals are heroes for all of humanity.

During the conversation, High Commissioner Timothy Kane described the Sydney incident as a dark day and praised the Muslim citizen as a hero of Australia for saving lives, whose bravery will always be remembered.

High Commissioner Kane thanked Governor Tessori for his condolences and solidarity and appreciated Pakistan’s expression of compassion.