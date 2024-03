KARACHI, Mar 04 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has summoned Sindh Assembly session on Thursday (March 07).

According to order issued by the Law on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution department, in exercise of powers conferred on him under the Clause (a) of Article 109 of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, summoned session of provincial Assembly of Sindh on Thursday (March 07) at 3 pm at Sindh Assembly building Karachi.