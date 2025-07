- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 17 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has summoned session of Provincial Assembly on Sunday,

(July 20) at 9:00 AM.

The session will be held in the Assembly Building, located on Khyber Road, Peshawar Cantonment.

The order, issued under Clause (a) of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, empowers the Governor to summon the assembly session, said a notification issued on Thursday.