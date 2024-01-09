Governor stresses to maintain financial discipline in varsities

PESHAWAR, Jan 09 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali chairing a senate meeting of the University of Swabi (UoS) here Tuesday directed universities of the province to maintain financial discipline keeping in resources of the province.

The senate meeting was also attended by Vice Chancellor UoS, Nasir Jamal and concerned officials of education, establishment, finance and higher education commission.

KP Governor said that the provincial government is paying Rs. 56 billion annually in lieu of salaries stressing that universities should explore new ways to overcome financial difficulties. He desired that varsities devise new plans to improve administrative, educational and financial affairs.

The governor highlighted the need for research-based education and said that it would help improve capacity building of students and prepare them to meet challenges of emerging world.

On the occasion, meeting also discussed amendments in universities statutes 2016-17, financial resource development plan 2023 and annual performance report of the varsity while matter relating to age relaxation was referred to Standing Committee for Higher Education Department.

Afterwards, Governor also visited Iranian Consulate General in Peshawar and expressed grief over loss of lives in Kirman blasts. He also expressed sympathies with Iran people and prayed for peace of departed souls and early recovery of injured.

The governor was accompanied by caretaker minister for information, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel.