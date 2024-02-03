Governor stresses students to focus on research, play role for country’s development

PESHAWAR, Feb 03 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday stressed the students to come up with challenges of the existing competitive world and focus research-oriented approach to improve their capabilities.

He was addressing the first annual convocation of the NCS University System as a Chief Guest.

He said that research and venturing into fields of modern technologies are imperative to achieve a prominent position in the world.

He termed youngsters an asset to the country and urged them to play a positive and constructive role in the country’s development.

He said that youngsters should improve their abilities and meet the challenges of the world that are transforming day by day.

KP governor also congratulated parents for the success of their children and appreciated untiring efforts and commitment to support children.

He said that difficulties and challenges of life can be overcome by persistence and utilizing capabilities that are gained by students in their education journey.

“I have distributed degrees and certificates among 13000 students during a short period of 14 months that proves my commitment towards education”, the governor said and added that youngsters should also work for the development of the country and betterment of people.

He also highlighted the significance of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals and said that they should work for the betterment of humanity and help out those who are weak, poor and deserve attention.