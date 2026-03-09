Governor stresses expansion of NADRA facilities in southern districts

PESHAWAR, Mar 09 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the need to expand NADRA facilities in southern districts of the province to ensure that citizens receive essential services at their doorstep.

He was speaking during a meeting with Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Khalid Inayatullah at the Governor House. NADRA Director Behzad Khan also accompanied him.

During the meeting, the Governor was briefed on efforts to expand NADRA facilities across the province, particularly in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Director General informed the Governor that land had been purchased from the Agriculture Department for the establishment of a NADRA Complex in Dera Ismail Khan, where construction work will begin soon.

He further apprised the Governor of progress regarding the establishment of 26 new NADRA facilitation centres in the southern districts of the province.

In line with the Governor’s directives, progress is also underway on setting up NADRA Facilitation Centres in Gul Imam and Amakhel in Tank, as well as in five densely populated villages of Dera Ismail Khan.

Governor Kundi directed that priority should be given to densely populated areas while establishing Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) so that a larger number of people could benefit from NADRA services at their doorstep in line with the government’s vision. He also issued special instructions to the relevant authorities in this regard.