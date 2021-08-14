Governor Sindh inaugurates wall painting of Quaid e Azam on Independence Day

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Satruday inaugurated a huge wall painting of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and cut cake in connection with the 75th Independence Day in a simple ceremony held here at Governor House here.

This is a project of the Crescent Art Gallery (CAG) launched to beautify walls of city to create a soft image through art.

Addressing the occasion, Sindh Governor said that Pakistan was the result of the sacrifices of our forefathers.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah led a great struggle for creation of this country and we should follow the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline and shun our petty differences to make Pakistan a great nation.

He said we all should play our individual and collective role for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and bring it at par with the most developed countries of the world.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard in the lights of the teachings of

Quaid-e-Azam to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state”, he added.

He also appreciated the work of CAG; and the wall painting of Quaid-e-Azam in the Governor House, under their wall painting city project. Nasir Javed, CEO CAG said this ceremony was arranged to pay rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam in connection with the Independence Day.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had set a direction and we have to follow this direction.

He said through wall painting we will beautify every nook and corner of the city and country. He said wall painting work was already in progress at Lyari, Metroville and other localities.