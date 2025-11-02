Governor Sindh for ensuring protection of journalists

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 02 (APP):Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, on the occasion of the “International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists,” on Sunday said that freedom of expression and the right to speak the truth are the hallmark and foundation of democratic societies.

He emphasized that it was the responsibility of the state to provide journalists with an environment free from fear and pressure.

The Governor Sindh expressed his commitment to ensuring the protection of journalists and the delivery of justice across the province. He stated that those involved in crimes against journalists must be held accountable to safeguard press freedom.

Tessori further highlighted that the commission established under the Sindh Protection of Journalists Act should play a more active role, and that all cases of violence or harassment against journalists must be investigated transparently with prompt justice.

He called upon media organizations, civil society and the government to work together effectively to protect journalists. The Governor concluded by urging everyone to pledge to ensure the protection of free and responsible journalism in Pakistan.