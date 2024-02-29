Election day banner

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori addressing press conference at Governor House
KARACHI, Feb 29 (APP):At the onset of the holy month of Ramazan, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) distributed Rashan bags to downtrodden persons.
Bags were distributed by chief guest Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in a ceremony at KPT Head Office here on Thursday which was attended by all the senior officials of KPT .
While speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori appreciated the efforts of KPT and  its Chairman.
He said that role of KPT to come forward in such a social cause should be appreciated and acknowledged.
The Governor Sindh further said other departments should also follow the KPT footsteps and must ensure that such Rashan bags should reach people living in downtrodden areas.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services