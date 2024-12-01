15.5 C
Islamabad
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticGovernor Sindh commends security forces for successful Bannu operation
Domestic

Governor Sindh commends security forces for successful Bannu operation

7
- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 01 (APP): Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commended the security forces for their successful operation in Bannu, where eight terrorists were eliminated and nine others were injured.
He paid tribute to Captain Muhammad Zohaib and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, who embraced martyrdom during the operation, praying for their high ranks in paradise and patience for their bereaved families.
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori remarked that the martyrs are the pride of the nation and the entire country salutes their sacrifices. He further stated that the relentless efforts and sacrifices of security forces across the country in eradicating terrorism were highly commendable.
“Our martyrs’ sacrifices strengthen our unwavering resolve. With firm determination, we will rid our beloved homeland of the scourge of terrorism,” he added.

- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan