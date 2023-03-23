Governor Sindh, CM Sindh pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam on Pakistan Day

KARACHI, Mar 23 (APP): Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori along with Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay him tribute on the occasion of Pakistan Day here.

They laid wreaths at Mazar-e-Quaid and prayed for the prosperity and sustainable development of Pakistan.

Earlier, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah on his arrival at Mazar-e-Quaid was welcomed by provincial ministers, advisors and Sindh chief secretary.

The Sindh Governor and the Sindh CM also recorded their impressions in the visitor’s book.