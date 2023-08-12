Governor signs summary, Balochistan Assembly dissolved

QUETTA, Aug 12 (APP): Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday signed summary of dissolution of provincial Assembly (PA).

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had sent a summary of the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly to Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar for signing it.

With the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly, the provincial cabinet was also dissolved but Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo would remain the Chief Minister until the Caretaker Chief Minister is appointed.