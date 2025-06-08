Governor raises concern over mismanagement of public funds in KP

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 08 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday strongly criticised widespread corruption in the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and raised serious concerns over the use of funds allocated for counter-terrorism efforts.

“The prime minister has clearly stated that Rs 700 billion was given to the province for fighting terrorism,” he said and questioned” how and where that funds were utilized.”

Addressing media persons here at ‘Kundi Model Farm’ on the second day of Eidul Azha, he said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a right to know how such a large amount was utilized.

He alleged that the province was under the control of corrupt elements and that the current provincial government was deliberately obstructing federal development projects.

Similarly, he also accused the provincial government of mismanaging public funds, citing rampant corruption in wheat procurement, hospitals, and Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs). “Fifty billion rupees were looted from a single district, and this money is being transferred abroad,” he alleged.

He also criticized the provincial government for allegedly blocking federal projects like the Chashma Lift Canal and the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport.

He assured that these projects would be inaugurated soon, despite the hurdles.

Commenting on the law and order situation, the governor expressed concern over the security of major initiatives like CPEC.

“Why is it that every incident of terrorism seems to trace back to Kulachi and Hathala areas,” he questioned.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) people only chanted slogans on social media. They don’t have the courage to face the public.

He also extended Eid greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah and the people of Pakistan, particularly praising the armed forces stationed at borders and check posts.

“I salute the martyrs who taught India a lesson in just 78 hours,” he said, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The governor lauded the efforts of the military and the army chief, saying, “if the public supports the army, terrorism can be eradicated within three months.

He said a force capable of defeating India in 78 hours could surely deal with terrorists.

He clarified that the drone strike in Waziristan, which was initially blamed on state institutions, was later proven not to be conducted by them.

Referring to a recent ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in honor of the Field Marshal, Governor Kundi noted that representatives from all major political parties were present except one — a move he said reflects political intolerance and undermines national unity.

Governor Kundi said that the prime minister and the Field Marshal were thanking Pakistan’s allies across the globe.

He said a high-level delegation led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was on an official tour of the United States and other countries.

He remarked that Bilawal’s international engagements had revived the legacy of his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto, proving once again that the Bhutto family had always played a vital role in defending Pakistan’s interests on the global stage.

He also mentioned that he met with President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed major issues, including financial scandals in the province and the deteriorating law and order situation.

The governor also praised the Pakistani media for its responsible coverage during the recent conflict with India, contrasting it with Indian media, which he said behaved “like a Bollywood film scene.”

Governor Kundi said that a special ceremony would be held this month at the Governor House in Peshawar to recognize and honor the contributions of the media.

Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his hope that a court ruling on reserved seats in the provincial assembly would soon be announced in favor of the opposition.

He added that, unlike the violent protests on May 9, his party’s demonstration on March 26 was peaceful and did not target any military installations.

“We want peace in the province, and our youth deserve the same facilities that are available in Islamabad and Karachi,” he emphasized.