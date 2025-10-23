Governor Punjab visits Peshawar, lauds Kundi’s efforts

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 23 (APP): Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the Governor House Peshawar on Thursday, where he was warmly received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters related to law and order, good governance, and the prevailing political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They also exchanged views on enhancing inter-provincial cooperation between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Punjab appreciated Governor Faisal Karim Kundi’s efforts for promoting youth talent, empowering women, and fostering industrial and commercial development in the province.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha was also present during the meeting.