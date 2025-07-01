Governor Punjab urges Ulema for proactive role for maintaining peace during Muharram

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP):Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has urged the religious scholars from all schools of thoughts to play a proactive role in maintaining peace and order during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Talking to a delegation of religious scholars led by Syed Osama Ajmal Qasmi, Head of the Pakistan Peace Council, during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he highlighted the historic significance of Karbala, where the forces of truth triumphed over falsehood, led by Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) unwavering resolve.

The delegation comprising religious scholars from all schools of thought included Chairman Ulema Board Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom, Allama Dr. Badr Munir, Agha Sagheer Abbas Wark, Kamran Pervez, Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Allama Ghulam Abbas Shirazi, Qasim Ali Qasmi, Allama Qari Khalid Mahmood, Allama Muhammad Yousaf Johri, Allama Muhammad Yousaf Awan and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan highlighted the profound impact of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) sacrifice, adding that it has preserved the true essence of Islam. He emphasized that love for Ahle Bayat is an integral part of every Muslim’s faith. Recalling the historic battle of Karbala, the Governor noted that it symbolized the eternal triumph of righteousness over tyranny.

He further said that Islam teaches brotherhood, peace. The Governor Punjab stated that there was a confrontation between right and wrong in Karbala and eternal victory was achieved by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He said, “Islam teaches us the lesson of brotherhood and peace.” He urged the scholars to play a key role in maintaining peace and order during Muharram.

The Governor urged scholars to play a pivotal role in maintaining peace and order during Muharram. He also commended the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, noting that it has enhanced Pakistan’s global reputation and prestige.

While talking on the occasion, the religious scholars underscored the need for interfaith harmony.