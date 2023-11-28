Governor Punjab urges students to leverage knowledge for contributions to society

WAH CANTT, Nov 28 (APP): The Governor of Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday urged graduating students to leverage their acquired knowledge for meaningful contributions to society.

Addressing as the chief guest at the 11th Convocation of the University of Wah, he lauded the University’s management and faculty for their unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact.

He recognized their efforts in shaping a conducive learning environment that fosters growth and development.

The ceremony included the recognition of outstanding students, with 36 individuals receiving gold medals, Distinguished Students’ Awards, and the prestigious Student of the Year Award across various faculties.

A total of 1,158 undergraduate and graduate students were conferred degrees in disciplines such as basic sciences, computer science, engineering, management sciences, social sciences, and humanities.

Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman extended heartfelt congratulations to the students for their academic achievements, dedication and hard work.