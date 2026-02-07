Governor Punjab sympathizes with terror attack victims, reaffirms resolve to eradicate terrorism

RAWALPINDI, Feb 07 (APP): Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, on Saturday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital to inquire about the health of the injured of the tragic suicide attack that occurred in Islamabad’s suburb of Tarlai.

During the visit, the Governor prayed for their speedy recovery and expressed heartfelt sympathy with their families.

The Governor strongly condemned the attack and stated that terrorism has no religion and targeting innocent worshippers is a heinous crime against humanity.

He expressed that the nation mourns alongside the families of the martyrs and stands united in grief. Sardar Saleem Haider Khan emphasized that Pakistan, being among countries affected by terrorism, continues to combat this menace through the relentless efforts of its brave armed forces and security agencies.

He highlighted the leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir in eradicating extremist groups and thwarting Indian-sponsored terrorism conspiracies.

The Governor praised the sacrifices of Pakistan Army personnel in the ongoing war against terrorism and reaffirmed that anyone threatening the lives of innocent citizens would face no mercy.

He vowed that the struggle to eliminate terrorism from the country will continue unabated.

Earlier, the Governor attended the Orange Festival in Taxila as the chief guest. The festival, attended by Prime Minister’s advisor Dr Tauqir Shah, foreign diplomats, Tariq Jadoon, Vice President FPCCI, Muhammad Rauf, Chairman Tourism & Hospitality Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, and other prominent figures, showcased the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The host Zeildar Ahsan highlighted the festival’s role in promoting local culture and identity.

The event featured traditional horse dances, weightlifting competitions, and qawwali performances, which received enthusiastic appreciation from attendees.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that cultural festivals like the Orange Festival are vital for promoting Pakistan’s traditions, heritage, and cultural diversity at the global level. He emphasized that such events help foreign diplomats and representatives of friendly countries understand Pakistan’s historical significance and cultural richness.

Reaffirming the nation’s resilience in the face of terrorism, he said that the Pakistani people remain steadfast in their pursuit of peace, development, and stability.