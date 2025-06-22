Governor Punjab praises PPP’s role in strengthening national defence

- Advertisement -

ATTOCK, Jun 22 (APP): Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan paid tribute to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for its historical role in fortifying the country’s defence.

He lauded Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s stance on the country’s nuclear program and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s efforts in laying the foundation of Pakistan’s missile technology. The Governor expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held to celebrate the 72nd birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The Governor also praised Bilawal Bhutto’s successful diplomatic efforts, which have dominated the Pakistan narrative over Indian false propaganda. He highlighted the importance of effective diplomacy in promoting the country’s interests and countering external threats.

While talking to newsmen, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on the federal government to provide immediate support to Pakistan’s national hockey team.

He praised the team’s remarkable performance in qualifying for the finals of an international tournament despite a lack of institutional support. The Governor urged the government to provide necessary support to the athletes, saying that their achievement has raised Pakistan’s flag high on the international stage.