Governor Punjab pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam MA Jinnah

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP): Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the best way to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan is to follow the guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline.

In a message on the eve of 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said Quaid’s life is a beacon for the youth as he embodied perseverence, truth, honesty, unflinching resolve and indomitable will.

He said that under the passionate leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, our ancestors achieved a separate homeland after immense sacrifices and struggle.

The Governor Punjab said, “We should all demonstrate unity for the integrity, dignity and survival of this dear homeland.”

He said, “Pakistan is a gift from Allah Almighty for us, for which we will have to maintain unity in our ranks and also put aside petty differences.”