Wednesday, December 24, 2025
HomeDomesticGovernor Punjab felicitates Christian community
Domestic

Governor Punjab felicitates Christian community

7
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP): Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider extended his heartfelt greetings to the Christian community around the world on the occasion of Christmas.
In a felicitation message on the eve of Christmas here on Wednesday, he said Pakistan fully supports and upholds religious tolerance, brotherhood, and the rights of minorities.
Governor Saleem Haider Khan said the Christian community took part in the Pakistan movement and have played a vital role in the development of Pakistan.
He said Christian community have always contributed significantly in all sectors. He said, “This country belongs to all of us and we have to play a positive role in its development.”
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan