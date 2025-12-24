Governor Punjab felicitates Christian community

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP): Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider extended his heartfelt greetings to the Christian community around the world on the occasion of Christmas.

In a felicitation message on the eve of Christmas here on Wednesday, he said Pakistan fully supports and upholds religious tolerance, brotherhood, and the rights of minorities.

Governor Saleem Haider Khan said the Christian community took part in the Pakistan movement and have played a vital role in the development of Pakistan.

He said Christian community have always contributed significantly in all sectors. He said, “This country belongs to all of us and we have to play a positive role in its development.”