Governor Punjab emphasizes character building along with education

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 03 (APP): Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan has stressed the importance of character building, saying that education remains useless if it doesn’t cultivate a good person.

He was addressing at Uswa Cadet College’s Annual Parents’ Day which was held the other day.

He praised the college for its special focus on moral and spiritual development through initiatives like monthly guest speaker sessions for character building and weekly Islamic lectures, along with a three-day workshop each semester for ethical and religious training, noting their significance in the current situation.

The Governor also lauded the college’s innovative educational facilities, specifically mentioning the establishment of an Upgraded Computer Lab, a Language Lab, and a Robotics Lab. He highlighted that such advanced resources are often absent even in many modern institutions, making Uswa Cadet College a commendable example.

He pledged his full personal and official support to the college, expressing his happiness at the dedication shown, exemplified by a General who traveled from the US for the event. He affirmed that his office would provide all necessary assistance and, recognizing the college’s initiative of providing free education, offered his personal contribution wherever needed, particularly for labs or other areas.

Earlier, upon his arrival, a smartly turned around contingent of the college cadets presented him with a guard of honour. Cadets from different college Houses march past which was highly appreciated by the audience.