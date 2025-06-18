Governor Punjab condoles with DSP over demise of his wife

FAISALABAD, Jun 18 (APP):Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider has visited Jaranwala and condoled with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Aslam Dogar over sad demise of his wife.

The governor after his arrival went to the residence of DSP Aslam Dogar in Chak No.121-GB where he prayed rest for the departed soul and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief.

He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and offered “Fateha”.

Notable political figures and community leaders including Pakistan Peoples’ Party leaders Rai Shah Jehan and Rai Waqas Aslam Kharal were also present.

The local dignitaries also joined in offering prayers and expressing solidarity with DSP Aslam Dogar and his family.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Aurangzaib Goraya and SP Bakhtiar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The police department made strict security arrangements to ensure safety of the attendees