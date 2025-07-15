Governor praises youth’s role in welfare work

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 15 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that welfare organizations are shining beacons of humanity, and the active participation of youth in social work is highly commendable.

“These young people represent the bright future of our society, laying the foundation for a compassionate and human-friendly social structure,” he said.

He made these remarks on Tuesday while addressing an award distribution ceremony organized by the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) at Governor House, where he was the chief guest. During the event, 27 volunteers and social workers were honored with awards for their outstanding contributions in various fields of social service.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman PDF Muhammad Bilal Sethi, renowned literary figure Abaseen Yousafzai, Rukhsana Naheed, Rabia Basri, welfare workers, and people from various walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Bilal Sethi highlighted the objectives and mission of the Foundation and thanked the Governor for hosting the event at the Governor House.

Governor Kundi appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Development Foundation in promoting education, supporting underprivileged students, providing healthcare facilities, and offering aid during natural disasters.

He described the foundation as a symbol of mission, passion, and dedication.

He congratulated the award recipients and praised their selfless services to humanity. “Pakistanis have a strong tradition of engaging generously in charitable work, and it is encouraging to see the youth carry this legacy forward by working with various welfare groups to help the poor, orphans, sick, and needy,” he said.

The Governor emphasized that the youth are a beacon of hope and will ensure the development of a better and more empathetic society.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the highest proportion of young people in the country and stressed the importance of involving them in the province’s progress and keeping them informed about its resources.

Expressing hope for a peaceful, prosperous, and developed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Kundi said the doors of the Governor House are open to all segments of society.

He assured that such welfare initiatives would continue to receive encouragement and support.

He also announced upcoming award ceremonies at the Governor House, including one to honor athletes who have brought pride to the province and another to recognize the contributions of farmers.

“I will also speak to the President, Prime Minister, and provincial Chief Ministers to ensure farmers are appreciated at the national level,” he added.

On behalf of PDF, Chairman Bilal Sethi also presented an honorary shield to the Governor in recognition of his support.