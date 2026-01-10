Governor praises Forces for successful IBOs in N. Waziristan, Kurram

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 10 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday lauded the professionalism and bravery of the security forces and police following the killing of 11 terrorists belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij during intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan and Kurram.

The Governor said that timely and effective actions by the security forces and law-enforcement agencies prevented major losses and dealt a significant blow to anti-state elements.

He reaffirmed that the struggle against Fitna-al-Khawarij would continue until their complete elimination, stressing that a zero-tolerance policy would be maintained against enemies of the state.

Faisal Karim Kundi further said that the role of the security forces and police in safeguarding the lives and property of the people is commendable, adding that the entire nation stands united with its brave personnel.

He reiterated the resolve that all institutions would continue to work in close coordination to ensure lasting peace and stability in the province.

APP/ash/