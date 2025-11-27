Friday, November 28, 2025
Domestic

Governor praises Forces for eliminating 22 militants in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, Nov 27 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan’s security forces following a successful operation against the militant group Fitna-tul-Khawarij in Dera Ismail Khan, during which 22 terrorists were killed.
The Governor commended the bravery, resolve, and professionalism of the security personnel, saying that their effective action reflects unwavering commitment to restoring peace in the region.
He said that Pakistan’s armed forces deserve the highest appreciation for decisively targeting India-backed militants and foiling their destabilizing agenda.
