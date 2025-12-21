Governor pays tribute to national anthem writer Hafeez Jalandhari

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 21 (APP): The Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori paid tribute to the national poet and writer of the national anthem lyrics Hafeez Jalandhari on his death anniversary, here on Sunday.

He said that the nation salutes Hafeez Jalandhari.

The Governor said that the national anthem is a symbol of our unity and national identity and through his poetry, Hafeez Jalandhari conveyed a message of unity, faith, and courage to the nation.

The literary, intellectual, and national services of the national poet are a bright chapter in history, he added.