Sunday, December 21, 2025
HomeDomesticGovernor pays tribute to national anthem writer Hafeez Jalandhari
Domestic

Governor pays tribute to national anthem writer Hafeez Jalandhari

4
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Dec 21 (APP): The Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori paid tribute to the national poet and writer of the national anthem lyrics Hafeez Jalandhari on his death anniversary, here on Sunday.
     He said that the nation salutes Hafeez Jalandhari.
     The Governor said that the national anthem is a symbol of our unity and national identity and through his poetry, Hafeez Jalandhari conveyed a message of unity, faith, and courage to the nation.
    The literary, intellectual, and national services of the national poet are a bright chapter in history, he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan