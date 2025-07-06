Sunday, July 6, 2025
Domestic

Governor pays tribute to martyrs of Karbala

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the martyrs of Karbala set an everlasting example of patience, sacrifice, and justice, which continues to inspire humanity to this day.
In his message on Youm-e-Ashura, the governor said: “We should be proud that we belong to the school of thought of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).”
The governor said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions stood against tyranny and laid down their lives for the sake of truth, but refused to surrender before falsehood.
“The great sacrifice of the Ahl-e-Bait (RA) can never be forgotten,” he stated.
He emphasized that the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is not limited to any particular sect or group, but is a guiding light for all of humanity.
Governor Saleem Haider Khan urged people to promote unity and avoid sectarianism.
He called for maintaining harmony and solidarity, especially during the holy days of Muharram.
