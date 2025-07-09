Governor, ministers vow to address public issue in Pishin Jirga

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 09 (APP):Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail along with provincial ministers visited Pishin and assured the people of the area that they are trying to address their issues being faced by them in the area.

On this occasion, PML’s Parliamentary leader Mir Saleem khosa said that the PML-N has a wonderful record of public service and the Muslim league is also the same.

Mir Asim Kurd Gelu said that with the efforts of PML-N ministers and members, the current budget has been allocated to the district for pishin.

He said that it is the responsibility of the pishin to keep an eye on the correct use of the budget.

Haji muhammad khan Lehri on the occasion said, that we would continue to serve the people as per the directives of Governor Balochistan, our doors are open to the public all the time.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed khan Durrani said that now our opponents are forced to accept the fact that the PML-N is a serving party and it could get the country out of every difficulty.

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that we are trying to solve your problems on a priority basis.

At the beginning of the jirga, district President Malik Saadullah Tareen presented the charter of demands.