Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Championship

PESHAWAR, Jan 30 (APP): The winning team of women lacrosse championship and officer bearers of Pakistan Lacrosse Federation called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Tuesday.

The team and office bearer of the Federation expressed gratitude to the Governor for his invitation and support to teams during the championship. They also presented a shield to governor as a token of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor highlighted the potential of KP youngsters in sports and congratulated the KP team for his extraordinary performance in the championship. I am proud of these girls who continued studies and proved their mettle in playing field, the Governor said and added that these girls would be provided support and financial assistance.

He said that the caretaker government and concerned authorities would be contacted to facilitate these girls who are gifted with talent and persistence to pursue their passion.

Haji Ghulam Ali said these girls are capable to bring fame for the country if provided help and proper platforms to present their talent.