Governor, Maulana, Pervez Khattak discuss political strategy, tribal issues

NOWSHERA, Jul 13 (APP):A high-level meeting was held in Nowshera on Sunday where Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Petroleum and former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak discussed key provincial and tribal matters.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on the political situation in the province, including the opposition parties’ strategy for the upcoming Senate elections.

The participants also deliberated on the deteriorating law and order situation in the merged tribal districts, the concerns of the tribal population, and the performance of the special committee formed by the Prime Minister to address the region’s challenges.

The meeting underscored the urgency of addressing tribal grievances and ensuring peace and development in the newly merged districts.