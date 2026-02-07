Governor Mandokhail highlights progress in Balochistan’s higher education sector

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Feb 07 (APP): Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has said that the province’s higher education sector is showing steady progress, describing recent improvements as a source of pride for the nation. He credited sustained efforts, strategic planning, and strict oversight for enhancing the performance of all eleven public sector universities in Balochistan.

Speaking on reforms, the Governor noted that longstanding administrative and financial challenges were addressed through close coordination between the provincial government, the Education Department, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), university vice chancellors, and the Governor House team.

Jaffar Mandokhail highlighted that unnecessary expenditures were reduced and a more conducive academic environment promoted. He pointed out that holding all Senate and Syndicate meetings on time within a single year set a new precedent for public universities in Pakistan.

Looking ahead, the Governor expressed plans to transition universities and campuses to solar energy systems by year’s end, a move expected to save millions of rupees monthly. He added that vice chancellors have been instructed to close non-essential departments and utilize surplus land for cultivation, creating new income streams.

He emphasized that merit has been upheld in appointments and promotions, reaffirming confidence in the talent of Balochistan’s youth. Concrete measures, Jaffar Mandokhail said, are being taken to equip students with quality education and market-relevant skills.

“These education-friendly initiatives are part of broader reforms aimed at improving performance and reshaping perceptions of Balochistan’s public universities,” Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said, adding that institutions are now being positioned as centers of academic excellence and hope for the province’s youth.