Governor lauds forces for successful operation in D.I. Khan

PESHAWAR, Oct 09 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday lauded the security forces for successfully conducting an operation against terrorists in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan, during which seven Indian-backed terrorists were killed.

The Governor paid rich tribute to the security forces for their courage and professionalism in eliminating the terrorists who posed a threat to peace and stability in the region.

Governor Kundi also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Sabtain Haider, who embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists. He offered heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family of the martyred officer and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in Jannah and patience for his loved ones.