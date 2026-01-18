Governor lauds Dera police for successful operation against militants

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 18 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday praised the Dera Ismail Khan Police for a successful operation against militants in Kulachi area, paying rich tribute to their bravery and professionalism.

The Governor commended the police team under the leadership of the District Police Officer (DPO) Dera for neutralizing a militant during the operation and recovering a large cache of weapons.

He said that the successful action reflects the courage and dedication of the KP Police and added that the entire province takes pride in its brave force.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated all police personnel who took part in the operation and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He also issued instructions to ensure the provision of the best possible medical treatment to the police official injured during the operation and prayed for his speedy recovery.

The Governor reiterated that KP Police remain on the front line in maintaining peace and security, and their efforts to eliminate militancy will continue to be fully supported.