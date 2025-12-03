Governor Kundi vows stronger provincial measures for disability rights

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 03 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that ensuring the rights, dignity, and full inclusion of persons with disabilities is a collective responsibility of society.

In his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday, the Governor said that a truly just society is one where every individual enjoys equal facilities, opportunities, and respect.

He stressed that the active participation of persons with disabilities in national development must remain a key priority of the state.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to removing physical, social, and attitudinal barriers that hinder the progress of persons with disabilities.

He underscored the need to further strengthen facilities related to education, healthcare, rehabilitation, and vocational training across the province.

Appreciating federal initiatives such as the introduction of a special logo on national identity cards, improved certification processes, and enhanced access to social protection programs, the Governor said these measures would be implemented more effectively in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that he is making efforts to create better employment opportunities, training programs, skill development initiatives, and mobility support for persons with disabilities to help them achieve economic independence.

Persons with disabilities, he added, are not only a social responsibility but also an important source of collective strength and resilience.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi urged all segments of society to respect the identity of persons with disabilities, empower them, and ensure their equal participation in national life.