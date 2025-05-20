Governor Kundi visits RTDAP to review trade development plans

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 20 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday appreciated the performance of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and emphasized the significant economic potential in the province’s industrial and gems and stones sectors.

The Governor visited the Regional Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (RTDAP) here, where he was briefed by the authority’s Director, Nauman Bashir, on its current performance and future requirements.

During the briefing, it was revealed that the construction of the Expo Centre in Peshawar is in its final stages and is expected to become operational within a year. Plans are also underway to establish sub-offices of the authority in Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral to further boost regional trade development.

Governor Kundi was also briefed on other pending projects across various districts of the province, including the Gems Institute and the Date Processing Plant.

He directed the concerned departments to prepare a detailed report on their needs, promising to personally take up the matter with the federal government.

The Governor also mentioned efforts to revive the Gems and Stones Exhibition in the province, aiming to further promote this vital sector.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with the newly appointed Accountant General of the province, Khalid Mehmood, at the Governor House.

The Governor congratulated him on assuming his new responsibilities and extended his best wishes for the effective discharge of his duties.

During the meeting, key discussions were held on financial affairs and the use of public funds.

The Governor was also briefed on departmental matters, the provincial government’s budget issues, and the recent mega corruption scandal in Upper Kohistan.

Expressing serious concern over the large-scale financial irregularities, Governor Kundi remarked that the multi-billion-rupee scandal raises serious questions about transparency in the province’s financial management.

He stressed that those directly involved, along with their facilitators, must be brought to justice.

The Governor emphasized that the effective and transparent use of public resources is fundamental to good governance and called on the Accountant General’s office to play a central role in ensuring financial transparency.

“The wastage of national wealth is unacceptable,” he said.

Additional Accountant General Saif-ul-Islam was also present during the meeting.