Governor Kundi visits Malakand to offer condolence on death of Lal Muhammad Khan

MALAKAND, Nov 14 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited the residence of the late former federal minister Lal Muhammad Khan in Lal Qila, Thana, on Friday and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

The Governor prayed for the departed soul and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the sons of the deceased Waqar Lal, Asad Lal, Naeem Lal Khan and other family members.

Governor Kundi paid tribute to the late Lal Muhammad Khan, calling him “a valuable asset of the Pakistan Peoples Party” and said that his services to the party would always be remembered.

PPP’s provincial president Muhammad Ali Bacha was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to media, the Governor said that the government is committed to restoring peace across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country, we will soon bring peace to the province and the rest of Pakistan.

He highlighted the immense natural resources of the province and stressed the need to utilize them effectively for economic progress.