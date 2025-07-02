Governor Kundi visits grieving family of Swat incident, slams government over irresponsibility

- Advertisement -

MARDAN, Jul 02 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited Rustam area of Mardan district on Wednesday to meet the family affected by the tragic drowning incident in River Swat.

The Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Governor Kundi termed the Swat incident as a national tragedy that has saddened the entire country.

“We stand in complete solidarity with the affected family in this hour of grief,” he said.

The Governor also revealed that he had earlier visited the family in Daska, Sialkot, and conveyed condolences on behalf of himself and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He apologized to them for what he called the provincial government’s “incompetence and irresponsibility.”

Governor Kundi criticized the KP government, saying the Swat tragedy raised serious questions about the province’s tourism safety measures.

“The whole nation witnessed the provincial government’s negligence,” he remarked.

He added that during meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he urged the federal government to provide financial assistance to the victims’ families and recommended civil awards for the brave individuals who rescued others during the tragedy.

“No one can bring back the departed souls, but the apathy shown by the provincial government is truly unfortunate,” Kundi said, calling for an impartial inquiry into the incident.