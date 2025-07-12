Governor Kundi urges collective efforts to turn province into hub of investment, progress

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 12 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the province, despite being rich in natural resources, historical heritage, and human potential, has lagged behind in the race for development. “Now is the time for all of us to work together to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a center of growth, prosperity, and investment,” he emphasized.

The Governor expressed these views while addressing the 6th “Explore and Invest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region” conference, organized by Brain Designer at Governor House Peshawar on Saturday.

The event was attended by CEO of Brain Designer Muhammad Rauf Raja, Deputy Ambassador of Malaysia, business leaders from across Pakistan, and office bearers from various chambers of commerce.

During the conference, panelists shared their views on investment opportunities in the province and broader national development issues. The Governor also distributed awards among distinguished business personalities on the occasion.

Welcoming business delegates from all over the country, Governor Kundi assured that the suggestions presented at the conference would be taken up at relevant forums and that the Governor House would extend full support.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is emerging as a hub of trade, industry, tourism, and technology, offering immense investment opportunities, particularly in renewable energy, minerals, agro-industry, IT, and tourism sectors.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, the Governor said that business-friendly policies, tax reforms, and special economic zones have improved the investment climate in the province.

He stressed that the real strength of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lies in its people, especially the youth. The government is focusing on their technical training, technological education, and guidance to build a skilled and business-oriented generation.

“In the era of artificial intelligence and information technology, Pakistani youth have the potential to achieve global success in every field they just need guidance and opportunities,” he added.

Calling for collective action, Governor Kundi urged all stakeholders to join hands for the progress and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also extended an invitation to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to hold their next award ceremony at the Governor House.

Meanwhile, the delegation of the Marwat Qaumi Jirga, led by former district nazim Al-Haj Hidayat Ullah Khan, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House Peshawar on Saturday.

The delegation included PPP Lakki Marwat General Secretary Qismat Ullah, Ali Sardar Khan, Malik Waqar Khan, and others.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Governor on the law and order situation in Lakki Marwat and expressed serious concerns over persistent and unannounced electricity load shedding in the district.

Key issues discussed included the need for royalty from oil and gas resources, the Marwat Canal, and matters related to the Kurram Tangi Dam project.

The delegation also highlighted the administrative and financial challenges facing Lakki Marwat University and requested the governor’s assistance in making the cadet college in the district operational.

Additionally, the delegation urged the Governor to take up the matter of constructing the FR Bettani main road with the relevant authorities.

Governor Kundi attentively listened to the delegation’s concerns and assured them of his full cooperation in resolving the issues.

He emphasized that peace and security are fundamental to the development of any region and called for collective efforts to restore and maintain peace.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Governor for his positive response and commitment to addressing their concerns.