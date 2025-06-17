Governor Kundi slams PTI’s 13-Year rule over economic, administrative, security failures

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), led by Senior Journalist Kazim Khan, expressed deep concerns over the province’s severe economic, administrative, and security challenges.

Governor Kundi squarely blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what he described as unprecedented corruption and mismanagement during its 13-year tenure in the province.

He alleged massive embezzlement in projects like mosque solarization schemes, with billions lost, notably highlighting irregularities in Kohistan and other districts.

He criticized the collapse of local government institutions, saying that funds are insufficient even for basic salaries and that recruitment for low-grade positions is marred by bribery. Universities are in a dire state, with salaries and pensions halted, yet recruitment continues through financial kickbacks.

On the healthcare front, Governor Kundi lamented the monetization of basic services, including medical tests and medicine distribution, alleging favoritism and profiteering at the cost of patient care.

Raising the question of accountability, he asked, “Where is the Billion Tree Project now?” while underlining the neglect of agriculture despite it being the backbone of the economy.

Highlighting development needs, he reiterated his commitment to inaugurating the Chashma Lift Canal project to meet South KP’s food requirements.

He also emphasized the economic benefits of linking Kalabagh Dam with the Jinnah Canal, proposing that the Chief Minister present a bill in the assembly to safeguard the province’s water rights.

The Governor expressed regret over the lack of progress on the Southern KP and Balochistan route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying even the existing infrastructure is deteriorating due to corruption.

On security, he painted a grim picture, daylight extortion checkpoints, armed hold-ups, and loss of public trust.

Referring to an incident involving the son of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman being stopped by armed men on a highway, he questioned the law enforcement’s control.

He revealed that 750 bunkers were constructed in Kurram without transparency on their purpose or origin, restricting humanitarian access.

He urged the Chief Minister to sit in Kohat with his cabinet and the Inspector General of Police until the region’s issues, especially Kurram’s, are resolved.

Kundi voiced disappointment that despite sharing the same constituency with the Chief Minister and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, there is no peace in the region.

Addressing political fragmentation, he claimed PTI is now divided into factions and accused provincial facilitators of offering safe passage to those under investigation in Islamabad.

He also alleged that funds allocated for merged tribal districts have been misappropriated, depriving students of basic services like internet, forcing them to stay on campus during holidays.

Calling for a political consensus, he proposed forming a cross-party jirga from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to advocate for the province’s constitutional and financial rights.

“The Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan raise their voices for their provinces, but our CM seems focused elsewhere,” he said, adding that organizations like Alkhidmat Foundation often deliver aid before state institutions raising serious concerns about governance.

He concluded that growing dissent against FATA’s merger stems from continued injustices, and the provincial budget is nothing more than “empty rhetoric.”